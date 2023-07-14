General

A truck has veered off the road and plunged into the Koshi Barrage along the East-West Highway today.

The truck with registration no Me 1 Kha 3007 fell into Gate No 10 of the Barrage after it collided with the bus (Me 1 Kha 1865) coming from the East, according to the District Police Office (DPO), Saptari.

DSP Naresh Singh at the DPO, Saptari, shared that the driver and other travelers in the truck were rescued to safety after the incident while search for the missing truck is underway.

More details of the incident are awaited, police said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal