Fri. Oct 25th, 2024
Two AL, Shramik League leaders arrested for shooting at movement

Police early Wednesday arrested two Awami League and Shramik League leaders from Khilgaon Thana area allegedly for shooting at the student-people movement at Meradia on July 19 last, injuring one Ahadul Islam.

The arrestees are: Hazi Mohammad Zabed Hossain, 64, a vice-president of 3 no ward Awami League of Khilgaon Thana and Md Taher Hossain, 50, a Sharamik League member.

Police in a press release said that they arrested the duo from Khilgaon Thana area around 1:30am on Wednesday as they were accused of opening indiscriminate firings at the protesters during the mass uprising at Shukkur Ali Garments More, Meradia on July 19 last.

Ahadul Islam, who was taking part in the protest, suffered bullet wounds in his left leg.

His father Md Baker filed a case with Khilgaon Thana to this end.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

