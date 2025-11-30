Two Arrested for Vandalizing Hyatt Hotel During Gen Z Protest



Kathmandu: Two persons involved in torching and vandalizing the Hyatt Hotel during the September 8-9 Gen Z protest have been arrested by the police. The Kathmandu District Range arrested Dawa Sherpa, 42, from Boudha, Kathmandu Metropolis-6, and Ranjit Khadgi, 29, from Budhnilakantha Municipality-12 on Sunday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, they had entered the Hyatt Hotel casino, sporting sharp weapons and made away with cash during the Gen Z protest, according to spokesperson at the Range, SP Pavan Kumar Bhattarai. SP Bhattarai informed that further investigation into the arrested ones was going on with the permission for a week of detention from Kathmandu District Court. They were accused of criminal nuisance and dacoity.

