Two more Chinese nationals were arrested in connection with the recent 100 kg gold scam this morning.

Li Jialin and Liu Fuyan were arrested from Tibhuvan International Airport on the charge of their involvement in the scam, said Chief of TIA Immigration Office, Ram Bandhu Subedi.

The Chinese nationals were arrested at a time when they were travelling to China, he added. The arrested ones have been handed over to Central Investigation Bureau for further investigation, according to TIA Immigration Office.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal