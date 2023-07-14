General

Two persons died in two separate road accidents in Jhapa district last night. Pillion rider Upendra Sigdel, 40, died after a van (Pra1-01-002 Ha 267) and motorcycle (Me 7 Pa 8594) from the same direction collided each other near a bridge over Kamalkhola (river) along the East-West Highway.

Motorcyclist Jiban Subedi, 57, from Arjundhara Municipality-11 has sustained injuries in the accident.

Police have held the van driver Shyam Sundar Mahato, 30, of Jhapa Rural Municipality-2, Jhapa.

Likewise, 35-year-old pedestrian Rajan BK died on the spot after a jeep hit him at Dhaijan of Mechinagar Municipality-12 along the Mechi Highway, the District Police Office, Jhapa.

Police stated that driver of the jeep has fled the scene after the accident and the registered number plate of the jeep is not ascertained.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal