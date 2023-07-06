Health & Safety, medical

Two dengue patients died and 661 were

admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8 am today.

"During the period, a total of 433 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 228 were admitted to different hospitals outside it," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"This year, 64 deaths were reported from dengue disease while 269 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 11,116 the statement said, adding: "Some 8,923 patients were released from different hospitals this year among the total patients."

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recently issued

comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.

According to the DGHS data, dengue infection has increased five times since January 1 to May 31, 2023.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and

subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually

seasonal, peaking during and after the rainy season.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha