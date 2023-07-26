General

Two persons were killed after consuming poisonous mushroom at Baudikali Rural Municipality-6 in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East). The deceased have been identified as Leela Ale, 99, and Uma Kumari Ale, 66.

Five people including the deceased had consumed the poisonous mushroom after cooking it on Friday. The three, Lalita Alemagar, Tara Ale and Khagisara Sinjali were discharged from a local health post after being cured, said the police.

The two, who were discharged by the Chitwan Medical College, Bharatpur citing they could not be cured, died at home, said a local Netra Bahadur Saru. They were referred by a local health facility. Last year, a person of the village died after consuming poisonous mushroom, he said.

Source: National News Agency