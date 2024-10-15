nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Wed. Oct 16th, 2024
General

Two die, three get sick from overdose of alcohol: Police


Two people died and three others fell sick after excessive alcohol consumption during post-Durga Puja celebrations in Pabna’s Bhangaura upazila on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Robin Ghosh,25, son of Ramchandra Ghosh, and Hridoy Choudhury,17, son of Manik Choudhury, both from Char Bhangaura village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhangaura Police Station, Md. Shafiqul Islam, confirmed the deaths.

According to locals, five friends from the village’s Ghoshpara area consumed excessive alcohol on Monday evening as part of the post-Durga Puja festivities. All of them fell seriously ill.

They were initially admitted to Bhangaura Upazila Health Complex. Hridoy died en route to the hospital, while Robin was declared dead after being taken to Pabna General Hospital.

Dr. Uzzal Hossain, the on-duty medical officer at Bhangaura Upazila Health Complex, said that two deaths were confirmed, and three people have been referred to Pabna General Hospital in critical condition.

Source: United News of Bang
ladesh

Related Post

General

DSE faces downturn for second consecutive day as most company shares decline

Oct 15, 2024
General

Samsung Galaxy A06 Review: Budget-friendly Smartphone with Impressive Features

Oct 15, 2024
General

CAB demands immediate steps to break market syndicates

Oct 15, 2024