Two firearms seized in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive on Tuesday night seized two abandoned firearms and nine bullets from Dhaka Uddan area in the city.

A team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in the Dhaka Uddan area under Mohammadpur police station at 2am on Tuesday and recovered one pistol, one revolver and nine rounds of bullets in an abandoned state, RAB-2 senior assistant director (media) and senior ASP Shihab Karim today told BSS.

None was arrested in this connection.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha