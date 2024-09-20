Two held with fake notes in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested two members of a fake-note supply gang with fake notes of Taka 5.90 lakh from city’s Suvadda area under south Keraniganj police station on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Md Gias Uddin, 27, son of Mozam Sheikh from Pirojpur district and Redoyan Sheikh Mubin, 19, son of Kanchon Ali Sheikh from Pirojpur district, Assistant Police Super and Assistant Director (media) of RAB-10 MJ Sohel told BSS today.

Based on intelligence information and with the help of IT (information technology), a team of Lalbagh camp of RAB-10 conducted a drive in Suvadda area of South Keraniganj police station of the city yesterday and arrested them, he said.

During primary interrogation, the arrested persons admitted that they are involved in making and circulating fake currency notes in the city.

RAB officials said that they also confiscated currency making equipment, chemicals, printer, paper to make fake notes, a laptop, three mobile phones and a motorcycle from t

heir possession.

A case has been filed against the arrested persons and they were handed over to the concerned police station.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha