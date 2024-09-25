Two Jubo League men held with arms, ammunitions in Mongla



Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) of Mongla South Zone arrested two Jubo League workers with arms and ammunitions from Mongla Port Pourasabha area in Bagerhat last night.

The arrested were identified as Saddam Hossain and Firoz Ahmed, both are the son of ex-councilor of Mongla Port Pourasabha Habibur Rahman.

A BCG team, being informed, raided in the house of Habibur Rahman and arrested his two sons.

The BCG also recovered two illegal foreign-made arms, huge ammunitions and Taka 100,000 cash from their possession, Lt Md Siamul Haque, media officer of Coast Guard headquarters, confirmed today.

Later, the arrested were handed over to the Mongla Port Police Station.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha