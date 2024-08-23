Two killed in Chapainawabganj road accident

Two labourers were killed as a cement-
laden truck overturned at Shibganj in the district today.
The deceased were Md. Fanu Ali, 50, son of late Idris Ali and Abdur Razzaq
Khudu, 45, son of late Heras Uddin both of Pirojpur village under Shibganj
upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj thana Md. Sajjad Hossain said a Barik
Bazar-bound cement-laden truck hailing from Pirojpur under Shahbajpur union
of Shibganj upazila overturned and fell into a roadside pond as its driver
lost control over the steering around 10.10 am, leaving both the labourers
dead on the spot.
Four other labourers received minor injuries in the accident, he added.
Being informed, police from Shibganj thana rushed to the spot and recovered
the bodies.
None was arrested as the driver and helper of the truck fled away from the
scene, the OC continued.
Later, the bodies were handed over to their families, he added.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha