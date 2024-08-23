Two killed in Chapainawabganj road accident

Two labourers were killed as a cement-

laden truck overturned at Shibganj in the district today.

The deceased were Md. Fanu Ali, 50, son of late Idris Ali and Abdur Razzaq

Khudu, 45, son of late Heras Uddin both of Pirojpur village under Shibganj

upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj thana Md. Sajjad Hossain said a Barik

Bazar-bound cement-laden truck hailing from Pirojpur under Shahbajpur union

of Shibganj upazila overturned and fell into a roadside pond as its driver

lost control over the steering around 10.10 am, leaving both the labourers

dead on the spot.

Four other labourers received minor injuries in the accident, he added.

Being informed, police from Shibganj thana rushed to the spot and recovered

the bodies.

None was arrested as the driver and helper of the truck fled away from the

scene, the OC continued.

Later, the bodies were handed over to their families, he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha