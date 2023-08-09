General

The incessant rain-triggered flooding took the lives of two people in Sarlahi.

As many as 72 people who were taken away by the flood-fed rivulet were rescued on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Naresh Raj Subedi informed that Bhola Chaudhary, 60, of Haripurba Municipality-7 who was swept away by the swollen Banke rivulet of Sarlahi died.

Chaudhary went missing in the flooded rivulet since Monday evening. His body was found in the Banke rivulet on Tuesday.

Likewise, Sahid Rain Bhat, 65, of Gadhimai municipality-2, Samanpur also breathed his last while the flooded Bagmati River swept him away.

He was rescued and rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Bagmati river flooding has also taken away the road section in Samanpur towards Sarlahi.

Meanwhile, security personnel rescued the people who were stuck in the Bagmati river flood. Chief District Officer of Sarlahi, Indradev Yadav informed 70 among the flood survivors were rescued by a team of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal