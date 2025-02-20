Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Two Killed in Sirajganj Road Accident


Sirajganj: Two persons were killed in a road accident in the Chala area under Ullapara upazila of the district this evening. The deceased were identified as Abdul Malek Akand Faruk Hossain, 32, and Mohammad Rony Hossain, 23, of Maguradanga village of upazila.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the accident occurred when a Cox’s Bazar-bound passenger bus collided head on with an auto rickshaw in the aforementioned area, leaving two rickshaw passengers dead on the spot. Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Upazila Health Complex morgue for autopsy.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.