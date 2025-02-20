Two Killed in Sirajganj Road Accident



Sirajganj: Two persons were killed in a road accident in the Chala area under Ullapara upazila of the district this evening. The deceased were identified as Abdul Malek Akand Faruk Hossain, 32, and Mohammad Rony Hossain, 23, of Maguradanga village of upazila.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the accident occurred when a Cox’s Bazar-bound passenger bus collided head on with an auto rickshaw in the aforementioned area, leaving two rickshaw passengers dead on the spot. Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Upazila Health Complex morgue for autopsy.

