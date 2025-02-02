Two More Missing Boys Found Dead in Sirajganj



Sirajganj: The bodies of two missing school students were recovered from the Fuljore river in Sirajganj’s Kamarkhanda upazila on Sunday, 16 hours after they drowned in the river. The deceased were identified as Sarjil, 16, son of Imrul Hasan Sohel of Masumpur Mohalla, and Krishna Niyogi, 15, son of the late Bishwajit Niyogi of Bahirgola Ghoshpara Mohalla of the town. Both were ninth-grade students at Sirajganj Collectorate School and College.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the boys went missing on Saturday afternoon while bathing at Jhatibelai of the river. Firefighters from Kamarkhand Fire Service and Civil Defense were alerted and promptly initiated a rescue operation, as stated by Apu Kumar Mandal, warehouse inspector of Kamarkhand Fire Service and Civil Defense.





On the previous day, around 7 pm, the body of another boy named Rafi, 15, son of Abdur Rahim of Jhantibelai village, and a friend of the deceased, was also recovered from the river. Members of the Fire Service diving team from Rajshahi conducted a four-hour operation at Jhantibelai, successfully recovering the bodies of Sarjil and Niyogi around 12:00 pm and 12:30 pm, respectively.





According to police and Fire Service and Civil Defense, five friends of Zarif, grandson of Upazila Parishad chairman Enamul Haque, visited him, and all six boys went to the Fuljore River for bathing in the afternoon. Tragically, three of them drowned while the others managed to swim to the riverbank.





Apu Kumar Mandal shared that they reached the scene immediately and began the rescue mission, recovering Rafi’s body at 7 in the evening before pausing the mission. A team of divers from Rajshahi joined the ongoing efforts, resuming the operation at 8:30 am on Sunday.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamarkhand Police Station Md. Mokhlesur Rahman confirmed the recovery of the bodies, which were subsequently handed over to their respective families, as stated by Mokhlesur Rahman.

