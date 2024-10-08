Two NGO workers’ hanging bodies recovered in Cox’s Bazar



Police recovered the hanging bodies of two NGO workers from different places in Ukhia upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Meherab Hossain, 30, hailed from Patuakhali district and Popy Dev, 27, an inhabitant of Habiganj district. The both were employees of RTM international NGO.

Officer-in-Charge of Ukhia Thana Shafiqul Islam said, being informed, a team of police recovered their hanging bodies from their house in Rajapalang and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mohila College area this morning. The reasons behind the incident could not be known immediately, the OC added.

The bodies were sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha