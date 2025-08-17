Two Parliamentary Committees Convene to Address Infrastructure and Legislation



Kathmandu: Two parliamentary committees, the Infrastructure Development Committee and the Legislative Management Committee, are convening today under the federal parliament to tackle pressing issues.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Infrastructure Development Committee will focus on evaluating the condition of the Kodari Highway, Rasuwagadhi, and other critical roads connecting the country. These discussions are necessitated by the obstructions caused by monsoon-induced rains, which have impacted road transport and infrastructure. The committee aims to ensure the roads are prepared for the upcoming festivals, which are expected to bring increased traffic.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Management Committee is set to deliberate on the draft report concerning the Nepal Citizenship (Second Amendment) Bill, 2081 BS. This session will address legislative aspects and work towards finalizing the bill for future implementation.