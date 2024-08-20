Two tourists electrocuted in Mirsrai Khayachra waterfall

wo tourists were electrocuted in

Khaiachhara waterfall area under Mirsarai upazila of the district today.

The deceased were Anjan Barai, 21, hailed from Chhota Sharifpur village under Lalmai upazila of Cumilla district and Faisal Haque, 22,a resident in the same area.

Police said four friends from Lalmai in Cumilla came to see the Khayachara

waterfall in Mirsarai on Tuesday morning.

However, as the water flow was high, they decided to go back without seeing the waterfall. On the way back, two of them were electrocuted by touching a branch of a tree that fell on an electric pole. Two other friends rescued them with the help of locals and took them to Upazila Health Complex where the duty doctors declared them dead.

Mirsrai Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sahidul Islam confirmed it.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha