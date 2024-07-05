Two workers go missing, seven injured as slab of Bhotekshi hydro project collapses



Two workers of under-construction Bhotekoshi hydropower project at Bhotekoshi rural municipality of Sindhupalchowk have gone missing after the slab of the structure collapsed.

Those who went missing are Ramdin Tharu and Suma Tharu of Bardiya district. Similarly, seven workers were injured in the slab collapse.

Police Inspector at the Area Police Office, Bahrabise, Devendra Raj Joshi, shared that the upper structure of cover-slab of the under-construction project was breached. The construction of the project had begun a year ago.

All the injured ones were rescued and now undergoing treatment at Bahrabise-based Kiston Hospital and Bahrabise Municipal Hospital. Search for the missing is underway, added Joshi.

The injured are Lahanu Tharu and Durga Chaudhary of Bardiya, Aeit Bahadur Thami, Bijay Thami, Gopal Thami, Deepak Thami, Aiet Man Thami, Padam Bahadur Thami and Ram Chandra Rimal of Kalinchowk, Dolakha, and Sasan Roka Magar of Rolpa.

Nepal Police, the APF Nepal and the Nepali Army are deputed in the i

ncident site.

Source: National News Agency RSS