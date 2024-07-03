U-20 national women’s volleyball team announced



Kathmandu: The Nepal Volleyball Association has announced the members of the team that will participate in the CAVA U-20 Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The team consists of Jenisha BK, Anisha Manandhar, Angela Manandhar, Nisha Mahar, Salina Budhamagar and Bhavana Tamang from Bagmati. Nisha Chaudhary, Anusha Chaudhary, Meena Sunar and Aarti Chaudhary from Lumbini have been selected along with Sneha Thagunna from Sudurpaschim and Ashika Chhetri from Gandaki in the team, according to President of Nepal Volleyball Association Jitendra Bahadur Chand.

Kumar Rai is the head coach of the team while Arjun Ghimire is the assistant coach and Junu Punmagar is the manager.

The competition to be organised by Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) will be held in Male, the Maldives from July 15 to 24.

Source: National News Agency RSS