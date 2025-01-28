UAE Business Group Expresses Interest in Investing for Mongla and Chattogram Ports



Dhaka: A UAE enterprise today expressed its desire to invest for infrastructural development of Mongla Port alongside the one in Chattogram as Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said the government planned to turn the south-western seaport into a regional trade hub.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, a delegation of UAE’s AD Group, specialised in developing seaports, expressed their desire as the adviser told them geographic location gave the Mongla Port a unique feature to be turned into an inter-country trade hub. “Mongla Port, as the country’s second biggest seaport, will be built as an inter-country communication and trade centre,” the statement quoted him as telling Abu Dhabi (AD) Ports Group representatives at his Bangladesh Secretariat office in the capital.





Hossain said the geographic location and closer proximity made the port a potential location for foreign trades of neighbouring India, Bhutan, and Nepal. He highlighted that the port’s distance with Dhaka by road is just 210 kilometres while there are existing riverine and railway communication systems to connect the facility with different parts of the country.





“Mongla port has already been playing an important role in import and export in Bangladesh,” he said, seeking the AD Group’s investment for developing its infrastructure. Hossain noted that the AD Group and other foreign and local investors have an opportunity to invest in the port expecting lucrative returns.





The statement said the AD Group delegation told the adviser that they are interested in investing for infrastructure development of Mongla as well as Chittagong seaports along with other ports of Bangladesh. They particularly expressed interest in being a party in constructing the Bay Terminal of the Chittagong Port aimed to make it an international facility.





The adviser appreciated the AD Group’s interest, saying once constructed, the Bay Terminal would enhance Bangladesh’s import and export in a reduced time frame and help expand trade and commerce and attract foreign investments. UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Ali Al Hamudi led the Abu Dhabi Group in the meeting, joined as well by concerned ministry officials.

