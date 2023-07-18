Health & Safety, medical

A meeting was held between visiting Minister of Health and Population Mohan Bahadur Basnet and the Secretary of State for Health of the United Kingdom Will Queens at the Ministry of Health here on Monday.

During the meeting, Health Minister Basnet praised the British government's support to Nepal's socio-economic development, especially in the health sector, and expressed confidence that it will increase further in the coming days, according to the Nepali Embassy in London.

Expressing his happiness about the recently concluded agreement on employing Nepali nurses in Britain, he also sought support for the capacity building of Nepali health institutions.

British Secretary of State Queens said that UK's support to Nepal's health sector will continue and that the arrival of Nepali nurses in the UK will benefit both countries.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy, Roshan Khanal, said that Health Minister Basnet visited the training center, emergency department and wards of the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester on Sunday and accquired information about the training and transfer process of nurses to be brought there from Nepal.

Nepali Ambassador to the UK, Gyan Chandra Acharya, also participated in the meeting and visits. Minister Basnet arrived here on July 14.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal