UML 11th National Congress: Nomination of Reps from All Districts Except Two Concludes



Kathmandu: The nomination process for representatives to the 12th National Congress of the CPN (UML) has been completed.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Secretary of the National Congress Representatives Management Committee, nominations have been finalized in all districts except Okhaldhunga and Dhankuta.





Elections for representatives in these two districts are expected to take place within four days. An investigation is underway into alleged rule violations during the selection of representatives in some districts. The details of elected representatives are being collected by the respective provincial committee offices.





The National Congress, scheduled for December 13-15, will see the participation of around 2,200 representatives. The registration fee for each representative is Rs 2,000.

