CPN (UML) Chair and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned home on completion of his week-long visit to Cambodia. He had left for Cambodia on July 18 in connection with observation of the general election there.

Oli's entourage comprised of six persons including Radhika Shakya, party deputy general-secretary Bishnu Rimal and the Secretariat members.

While in Cambodia, the UML Chair met with the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. Similarly, he had a meeting with Sri Lanka former President Maithripala Sirisena and former President of Nigeria, Jonathan Goodluck, the UML Secretariat stated.

Leader Oli also observed the general election held recently in Cambodia.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal