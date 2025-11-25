UML Files Application for Party Registration for HoR Election Purpose



Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) has filed an application for party registration for the election to the House of Representatives (HoR). This move marks a significant step for the party in its preparations for the upcoming elections.





According to National News Agency Nepal, CPN (UML) Central Election Department Chief Niraj Acharya, along with other leaders, visited the Election Commission to submit the application. The party aims to secure its participation in the HoR Member election scheduled for March 5.





EC Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai reported that a total of 67 political parties have submitted applications for party registration to take part in the upcoming HoR election. Furthermore, the CPN (UML) has also completed its application for party registration for the National Assembly election, which is set to take place on January 25.

