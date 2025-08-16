UML General Secretary Advocates for Agriculture and Tourism Development



Kathmandu: CPN (UML) General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel has argued that the development of tourism and transformation of agriculture were needed to uplift the people’s livelihood. At a programme on ‘Cultural Diplomacy’ organized here Saturday, leader Pokhrel said that commercial farming and its linkage to tourism should be ensured to make Nepal a prosperous nation.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the UML leader was of the view that the foundation of the development and its main purpose was to uplift the people’s livelihood. Heritages should be linked to improve the people’s living conditions, Pokhrel stated. He emphasized that policies should align to elongate the stay of tourists, adding that this would contribute to the development of tourism and the economy.





On the occasion, Pokhrel stated that diplomacy should be linked to tourism in regard to promoting national interests and security concerns. He suggested that experts of language and culture should be linked to the second layer of diplomacy since this serves national interests. “We should also think of utilizing the Buddhist philosophy while talking about cultural diplomacy. We should take advantage of this because the whole world construes it as a symbol of peace,” Pokhrel said.





Likewise, he mentioned that the western part of Nepal could become an attractive tourist destination given its natural, religious, and cultural heritages.

