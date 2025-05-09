UML Issues Whip to Lawmakers for Support on Government Policies



Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) has directed all its lawmakers to support the government’s policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year 2025/26. This directive was issued to ensure party members vote in favor of the proposals presented by the government.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Chief Whip of the CPN (UML) Parliamentary Party, Mahesh Kumar Bartaula, announced the whip today. The notice mandates that all party lawmakers must attend the scheduled House of Representatives meeting on May 11 and vote in support of the government’s agenda. The policies and programmes will be subjected to a vote during this meeting.

