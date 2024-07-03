UML Ministers resign en masse



Kathmandu: All the eight ministers representing the CPN-UML in the current coalition led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have resigned en masse. The ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Dahal earlier today.

Prior to this, Chairperson of CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli had instructed the UML Ministers to resign. The secretariat meeting chaired by Oli on Tuesday had urged Prime Minister Dahal to resign from his post within 24 hours to pave the way for a new government.

After Prime Minister Dahal did not resign during the deadline, all UML ministers submitted their resignation collectively to Dahal this afternoon.

Party chair Oli had also sent a letter to Prime Minister Dahal withdrawing his party’s support to the government, saying that the initiative to form a new government was taken with the aim of providing political stability with the formation of a government of national consensus.

