UML Reaffirms Commitment to ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ Vision



Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) has reiterated its commitment to realize the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ by building a just society with equality that is based on a free, prosperous, and socialism-oriented economy.





According to National News Agency Nepal, in a press meet organized at the party’s central office in view of the upcoming March 5 election to the House of Representatives, Min Bahadur Shahi, Election Coordination of the UML, asserted that populism in politics is often misleading. Shahi cautioned that such populism could have a detrimental negative impact on stability and good governance.





Emphasizing the party’s commitment towards ensuring quality education, affordable healthcare, and dignified employment for every citizen, he urged all professionals, Nepalis abroad and at home, and the youth force to collaborate with the UML in realizing the goal of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.

