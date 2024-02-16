UN Secretary-General’s message to WSF 2024

Kathmandu: The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said the World Social Forum represents an important space to lift up voices, focus on the most vulnerable, restore hope and find innovative solutions for people and planet. He said this in a message of best wishes he sent to the World Social Forum (WSF) 2024 that commenced here on Thursday. In his message, the UN Secretary-General has conveyed his warm greetings to all gathered in Kathmandu for the four-day event. "Thank you for coming together in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation. Uniting for the common good is critical as conflicts rage and geopolitical divisions grow. We need global solidarity to rescue the Sustainable Development Goals - and reform an outdated, dysfunctional and unfair global financial system," he said. Stressing on rallying together to address the climate crisis, he said, "As I witnessed during my recent visit in Nepal, countries on the frontline of climate change require far greater support. My Climate Solida rity Pact urges big emitters to make extra efforts to cut emissions and wealthier countries to support emerging economies to do so." He called for uniting within communities - with a renewed social contract, based on trust, justice and inclusion, and anchored in human rights. "Women, youth, and marginalized people must have a seat at the decision-making table. A world of peace, dignity and sustainability is not only possible, it is necessary. Let us build it together." Source: National News Agency RSS