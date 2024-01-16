Uninterrupted gas supply to be ensured by 2026: Nasrul

DHAKA, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said uninterrupted gas supply will be ensured in the country by 2026. He said this in response to a question from journalists during his first exchange of views at the secretariat, after taking the office as the state minister of the same ministry for the second time following the 12th National Parliament Election. "We are preparing to supply 6,000 million cubic feet of gas to meet the daily demand in 2026. Our priority in the current period will be to build the gas pipeline from Bhola to Barisal and increase utilizing our own gas resources," he said. While asked about the current gas crisis, the state minister said, "People are facing gas shortage as a floating storage and re-gasification unit (FSRU) is going under regular servicing, but it will be over in a day or two." "Petrobangla is working on gas management planning. Hopefully, we will get good news on Bibiana gas field soon," Nasrul said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha