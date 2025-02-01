Unity of Students and Citizens Paves Way for Bangladesh’s Progress: Advisor Adilur



Chattogram: Advisor to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Adilur Rahman, emphasized that the unity of students and the general populace is crucial for the progress of Bangladesh. He highlighted the importance of the solidarity forged on August 5, urging that such unity should be maintained regardless of any obstacles.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Adilur, who also serves as an advisor to the Industries Ministry, made these remarks as the chief guest at the inauguration of the 26-day-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2025. The event commenced with the release of balloons and pigeons at the city’s gymnasium premises adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium on Saturday evening.





Adilur warned against the resurgence of fascism, stressing that it should not exploit any weaknesses within the nation. He reminded attendees of the ongoing threats of aggression and various attacks, emphasizing the need for vigilance. The gathering saw City Mayor Dr. Shahdat Hossain presiding over the function, with notable figures such as Divisional Commissioner Dr. Md. Ziauddin, Chattogram Range DIG Mohammad Ahsan Habib Palash, President of the Creative Publishers Council Shahab Uddin Babu, Editor Ali Proyas, and Coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Ibne Hossain Ziyad addressing the audience as special guests.





The event began with a welcome speech by City Corporation CEO Touhidul Islam, who also serves as the convener of the book fair celebration committee. Mayor Dr. Shahadat Hossain presented books to the guests, followed by a tour of the various stalls at the book fair by the guests, including Advisor Adilur.





The unity of students and the masses was instrumental in transforming Bangladesh during the 36 days of resistance in July, which led to the overthrow of a 15-and-a-half-year-long fascist regime. Adilur reiterated the significance of Ekushey, encouraging the celebration of Ekushey February with heads held high.





The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) sources announced that the fair would be open daily from 3 pm to 9 pm and from 10 am to 9 pm on weekly holidays. Organizers assured that the fair venue would be under CCTV surveillance with volunteers and law enforcement agencies ensuring security.





In addition to showcasing literary works, the event will also honor notable personalities with the Ekushey Honorary Medal and Literary Award for their significant contributions in various fields. A total of 144 stalls have been allocated to esteemed publication houses from Dhaka and Chattogram.

