Universal Pension Scheme to continue unchanged: Finance Ministry



The Ministry of Finance has decided that the Universal Pension Scheme will continue without any modifications.

The decision was confirmed during a board meeting at the ministry on Monday, attended by Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed.

During the meeting, officials shared that over 3.72 lakh individuals have registered under the Universal Pension Scheme, contributing a total of Tk 131 crore. Of this amount, approximately Tk 125 crore has been invested in government treasury bonds. The profits from these investments, calculated up to June 30 of this year, will be distributed to beneficiaries this month.

Beneficiaries can view their deposits and earned profits by accessing their accounts, though withdrawals remain restricted under the scheme.

The Universal Pension Scheme, introduced on August 17 last year, aims to provide a well-organized social security system. It initially launched with four key schemes-Probash, Progoti

, Surakkha, and Samata-targeting different segments of the population.

Source: United News of Bangladesh