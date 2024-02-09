Upcoming budget will focus on increasing production and creating jobs: PM Dahal

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' asserted that the budget for the fiscal year 2024/25 would be focused on increasing production and creating jobs. Addressing the 8th Nuwakot Festival here today, PM clarified that the budget would be prepared in consideration of increasing agricultural production. Stating that the process to bring about 'significant' changes in the national budget system had been initiated, PM Dahal assured that the traditional budget system would be overhauled. According to him, the government at present was soliciting suggestions from all sectors on the government's policies, programmes and budgets. Informing that the budget preparation process was taken forward, he assured that the upcoming budget would transform the country. The PM vowed government's support in the development of arts and culture, religious and historical places, agricultural and tourism sectors. He pledged to pay attention to reconstruction of the quake-damaged Nuwakot Palace. On a different note, the head of the government said, "Country's economy is slowly picking a rhythm. Economic indicators are also positive. The Foreign Currency Reserve and arrival of tourists have increased. These factors have helped bring the national economy to back to the track. The revenue collection has also surged lately." Source: National News Agency RSS