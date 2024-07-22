US Ambassador pays courtesy call on Minister Gurung



The US Ambassador to Nepal, Dean Thompson, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, on Sunday.

Issues of IT development, cyber security, use of technology in disaster, and prosperity featured in the meeting. The two dignitaries also dwelt on bilateral interest, according to Minister’s secretariat.

On the occasion, Minister Gurung said Nepal was ready to collaborate on the issues as search and rescue in the disaster during climbing, natural disaster and IT use for prosperity.

The US Ambassador extended best wishes to Minister Gurung and reminded that the US government was ready to assist Nepal in IT development and expansion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal