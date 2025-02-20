US Imposes Sanctions on Rwandan Minister for Alleged Support of M23 Group in DRC



Washington: The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against a Rwandan government minister due to his alleged support for the M23 armed group, which is actively involved in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) has reportedly supported the M23 group, leading to significant advancements by the group in eastern DRC. The group has recently captured the cities of Goma and Bukavu, raising concerns and warnings from the United Nations Security Council about potential regional instability.





The US Treasury Department has specifically targeted James Kabarebe, Rwanda’s minister for regional integration, accusing him of playing a pivotal role in Rwanda’s backing of the M23. Kabarebe is described as a key liaison between the Rwandan government and the M23, allegedly facilitating RDF support for the armed group. Furthermore, he is accused of coordinating the export of minerals extracted from mining sites in the DRC for export through Rwanda.





Additionally, the Treasury has imposed sanctions on Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a member of the M23 and the Congo River Alliance, along with two of his companies. These sanctions aim to hold accountable those officials who are believed to be enabling the destabilizing activities of the RDF and M23 in the eastern DRC, as emphasized by Bradley Smith, the acting Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.





Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson for the State Department, expressed that the United States is urging Rwandan leaders to cease their support for the M23 and to withdraw their troops from the DRC. Bruce also called for both the Rwandan and DRC governments to ensure accountability for those responsible for human rights violations and abuses.

