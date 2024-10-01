Vice President Yadav attends Korean National Day



Kathmandu: Vice President Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav attended a reception hosted here today by Korean Ambassador to Nepal Taeyoung Park on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea.

On the occasion, Ambassador Taeyoung expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and properties caused by recent floods and landslides and also extended heartfelt sympathy and solidarity on behalf of the government and the people of Korea.

Saying that Korea and Nepal have marked 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Ambassador Taeyoung expressed his commitment for further expansion of bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Noting that he has been active to bring in maximum investment to Nepal, he said commencement of production of mega companies, Samsung and Hyundai, has opened up employment opportunities in Nepal.

Highlighting the inevitability of Bilateral Investment Promotion and Security Agreement to attract further Korean investment, Ambassador Taeyoung shared his country has implemented se

veral physical infrastructure projects including construction partnership, hydropower projects, up-gradation of Tribhuvan International Airport, roads, hospitals and trade building construction.

In order to realize national aspirations and goal to graduate Nepal to a developing country from the current status of the Least Developed Country, the Korean government would extend all possible support to sustain the status after graduation.

Various cultural programmes showcasing Korean culture were presented on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal