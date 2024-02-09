Contact Us

Vice President Yadav’s message on Sonam Lhosar

Kathmandu: Vice-President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav has said the Sonam Lhosar will help further strengthen national spirit of the Nepali people with social unity. In a message given on the occasion of the Sonam Lhosar today, Vice-President shared that the new constitution and republic has connected all areas, geography, religion, community and culture. Extending best wishes for happiness, peace, prosperity and good health among all Nepalis in the country and abroad on the occasion of Sonam Lhosar, he expressed the belief that such festivals helps to protect and promote Nepal's original culture and cultural heritages. He further wished prosperity, national unity, integrity, sovereignty and nationality along with mutual trust and social harmony. Source: National News Agency RSS

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.