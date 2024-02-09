Vice President Yadav’s message on Sonam Lhosar

Kathmandu: Vice-President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav has said the Sonam Lhosar will help further strengthen national spirit of the Nepali people with social unity. In a message given on the occasion of the Sonam Lhosar today, Vice-President shared that the new constitution and republic has connected all areas, geography, religion, community and culture. Extending best wishes for happiness, peace, prosperity and good health among all Nepalis in the country and abroad on the occasion of Sonam Lhosar, he expressed the belief that such festivals helps to protect and promote Nepal's original culture and cultural heritages. He further wished prosperity, national unity, integrity, sovereignty and nationality along with mutual trust and social harmony. Source: National News Agency RSS