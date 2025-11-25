Contact Us
Victorious Blind Women’s T-20 World Cup Team Rewarded With Rs 1 Million


Kathmandu: The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has honoured the Nepali cricket women’s team that came second in the Blind Women’s T-20 World Cup with a cash prize of one million rupees.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the CAN honoured the team with Rs 1 million in cash during a programme at the Tribhuvan University (TU) International Cricket Stadium today. The blind women’s team were rewarded for their historic achievement and enhancing the pride of Nepali cricket, the CAN has said.



CAN Secretary Paras Khadka and others were present at the felicitation programme. Nepal lost to India in the final of the Blind Women’s T-20 World Cup held recently in Sri Lanka.

