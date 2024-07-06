Water level in Narayani River goes above danger point



The Narayani River has crossed the danger mark following incessant rainfall.

The water level in Devghat was measured at 9.8 meters at 4.45 pm today.

It is considered warning level when water current crosses seven meters and danger level is considered when water current exceeds nine meters in the river.

According to chief of the flood forecasting section Sunil Pokharel, a message has been sent to the residents of the area around the Narayani River since this afternoon to remain alert.

Pokharel informed that a message has been sent to around 100,000 people urging them to adopt safety alert. “It’s raining continuously. The water level of the river has crossed the danger level in the day. Therefore, we urge the people around the river to remain alert,” Pokharel said.

Source: National News Agency RSS