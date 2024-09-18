We must protect minority communities even at cost of our lives: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the BNP leaders and activists have to protect members of the minority communities even at the cost of their lives.

“We must protect minority communities even at the cost of our lives. We have to ensure that they can complete their Durga Puja in a festive and peaceful manner. We must be vigilant in this regard,” he said, addressing as chief guest a rally demanding trial of members of Sheikh Hasina government and their cronies, on Haripur Madrasa premises here this noon.

“We have suffered a lot in last 15 to 16 years. Tyrant Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country following student people movement. This proved once again that none can sustain by violating the limit. Leader of those who used to rule us with audacity was forced to flee to India. We should learn from this,” he added.

Referring to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s ‘viral’ quote that he (Quader) would not flee anywhere, rather he would go to Fakhrul’s home, the BNP se

cretary general wittily said, “Where is he now? Come here at my Thakurgaon home to take refuge.”

“Now we are getting new information of misdeeds of the past autocratic government daily. They had raised ‘Ayna Ghar’ inside the cantonment. They had kept Brigadier Azmi confined there. Family members of Ilias Ali do not know what to do now, whether they should seek eternal blessings for him or wait for his return. We have to keep in mind that we too will not be able to sustain if we behave like Awami League,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir further said.

The BNP leader called upon all to help officials in the administration, who want to work diligently.

“We want to remain as a good neighbor of India, but will not hesitate to raise protest against any unjust with us,” he said.

The BNP leader urged all to pray for Begum Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman, saying: “They have kept us united and led us successfully.”

Presided over by Haripur upazilla BNP president Jamal Uddin, the rally was also addressed

by BNP Thakurgaon district general secretary Mirza Foysal Amin, organizing secretary Obaidullah Masud, joint secretary Poygam Ali, finance secretary Sharif Hossain, DAB secretary general Dr Abdus Salam and other senior leaders of the BNP and its front organizations.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha