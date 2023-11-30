Weather: Light rain and snowfall forecast at few places today

The Westerly wind along with the low-pressure area that has developed around Rajsthan of India have their general influence in Nepal at present. The weather will be partly to generally cloudy with chances of light rain at some places of the hilly region of the country today. Presently, it is partly cloudy in Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces, including in the hilly region of the country, and generally far in the rest of the regions, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology. It will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali provinces, and generally fair in the rest of the country towards the afternoon with chances of light rain at one or two places of Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and the hilly region. There is the possibility of light snowfall at a few places of the high-hilly and mountainous region, it is stated. The weather will be partly cloudy in the hilly region, including in Bagmati , Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces tonight. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places in the high-hilly and mountainous region of Koshi and Gandaki provinces tonight, the Division said. The sky in Kathmandu Valley is partly cloudy since the morning. Source: National News Agency Nepal