Website of Chief Minister’s Office hacked



The website of the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers in Sudurpaschim Province has been hacked on Friday.

Information Officer at the Office, Jagadish Prasad Joshi, shared that they informed the Department of Information Technology, Kathmandu, soon after learning that the website was hacked. Efforts were on to recover the site.

While opening the website, it read the portal was hacked by Cookies called Captain Smoker 3R, he added. The office portal has not been restored till this evening.

Source: National News Agency RSS