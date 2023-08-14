General

Nepali Congress (NC) has said that whoever involved in the gold smuggling scam should be brought to book after a thorough investigation.

The NC has said that its attention has been drawn to the seizure of a quintal of smuggled gold from the Capital City recently.

A parliamentary party meeting of the NC held Monday stated that such illegal acts should be fully controlled and adding that recurring of such unlawful acts was worrisome.

Concluding that investigations should be conducted and the guilty should be brought to book whoever involved in such acts, the NC has stated that the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and other state agencies formed for the investigation and prosecution processes are carrying out probe acts.

Chief whip of NC's parliamentary party Ramesh Lekhak said that the meeting has asked the government to carry out an impartial, independent and in-depth investigations into this case and book the guilty through a legal process after the prosecution.

The meeting presided over by NC President and parliamentary party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba has also expressed concerns to the disruption of parliament for long adding that issues of public importance are not raised in the parliament and important bills under consideration have not advanced.

The meeting also concluded to take initiatives to resume the obstructed parliament by holding dialogue with the ruling and main opposition parties, Lekhak said.

Likewise, the meeting concluded that political stability was needed for safeguarding the national interest and the current alliance was formed with the NC's effort, initiative and support.

According to Lekhak, the meeting decided to work effectively for the stability of the current ruling alliance.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal