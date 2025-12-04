Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Wild Elephant Kills Elderly Man in Saptari District


Saptari: An elderly man died after a wild elephant trampled him on Thursday afternoon in Saptari district. The elephant, which came from the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve, attacked 65-year-old Narayan Khang of Kanchanrup Municipality-5 in Saptari district, the Area Police Office in Kanchanrup said.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the elderly man was attacked by the wild tusker as he was visiting his paddy farm, located about one kilometer away from his home. Local residents have reported that wild tuskers from the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve have been responsible for claiming two to three human lives every year.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.