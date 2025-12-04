Wild Elephant Kills Elderly Man in Saptari District



Saptari: An elderly man died after a wild elephant trampled him on Thursday afternoon in Saptari district. The elephant, which came from the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve, attacked 65-year-old Narayan Khang of Kanchanrup Municipality-5 in Saptari district, the Area Police Office in Kanchanrup said.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the elderly man was attacked by the wild tusker as he was visiting his paddy farm, located about one kilometer away from his home. Local residents have reported that wild tuskers from the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve have been responsible for claiming two to three human lives every year.

