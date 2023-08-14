business

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has assured the business leaders to promote investment friendly environment in the country.

The PM also said that the government will take needed steps on behalf of the government for the promotion of business and trust building.

During a meeting with the representatives of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industries (NFCCI), Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) and Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) on Monday, PM Prachanda made commitment to address the demands of the private sector, President of FNCCI Chandra Prasad Dhakal.

During the meeting, the PM said that the decision to open the land plotting would be immediately implemented.

Likewise, PM Prachanda also said that the government would take concrete steps to make economy dynamic adding that the government would take the private sector on board in its journey to socialism.

"There have been gradual improvement in economy," the PM said while appealing to the business leaders to join hands together to make the economy dynamic.

"I will play whatever role is needed to perform from the side of Office of the Prime Minister. The Finance Ministry and Nepal Rastra Bank should perform their roles. We all will plunge into crisis if the country remains in crisis," the PM told the representatives of the private organizations' representatives.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka said that the entire state organs should extend their support to the government as the Prime Minister is highly sensitive to making economy vibrant.

Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat, Chief Secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal, Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Maha Prasad Adhikari and Finance Secretary Arjun Pokharel and others were present at the meeting.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal