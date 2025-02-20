Woman Dies After Falling From Motorcycle in Narail



Narail: A woman was killed falling off a running motorcycle in Machimdia area of the district town here this afternoon. The deceased was Rozina Khatun, 32, wife of Khalid Hossain, a resident of Bijoypur village in Narail municipality area. Rozina was travelling on the pillion seat of her husband’s motorbike. At one stage, she fell off the motorcycle and sustained wounds around 2pm.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, she was taken to Narail Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, said Md. Sajedul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narail Sadar Police Station.

