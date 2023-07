General

A woman was crushed by a bus in Sherpur upazila of the district this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ganga Rani, 45, hailed from Udgram village in the upazila.

Local people said the accident occurred around 3 pm at Sherpur bus stand area on Dhaka-Bogura Highway. Ganga Rani died on the spot.

In-Charge of Sherpur Highway police camp Abdul Wadud said a case is being processed to be filed.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha