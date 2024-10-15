Women’s football team reach Nepal safely



Bangladesh women’s national football team has reached Nepal safely to take part in the SAFF Women’s Championship.

The Bangladesh team travelling via Biman Bangladesh Airlines, departed from Dhaka at 10:30 am and landed in Nepal at 11:30 am local time, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation.

The team was welcomed by clear sky and pleasant weather in Kathmandu. The players and staffs are in good spirits and looking forward to the tournament ahead.

The Bangladesh team will focus on recovery and relaxation today. A light recovery session has been scheduled at the swimming pool, and the players will skip on-field training to adjust the local weather condition.

The defending champions Bangladesh will start their SAFF tournament campaign taking on Pakistan on October 20.

Bangladesh squad: Rupna Chakma, Mst Yeazman Begum, Mile Akter, Masura Parvin, Afeida Khandakar, Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar (Sr.) Nilifa Yasmin Nila, Kohati Kisku, Monika Chakma, Maria Manda, Sapna Rani, Munki Ak

ter, Airin Akter, Sumaya Matsushima, Sanjida Akter, Ritu Porno Chakma, Shaheda Akter Ripa, Sabina Khatun, Tohura Khatun, Shamsunnahar (Jr.), Krishna Rani Sarkar and Mst Sagorika.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha