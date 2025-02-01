Youth Can Change World, CA Tells Social Business Youth Summit



Dhaka: Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the young people can change the world as they have immense potential. “We can change the whole world just for years…with the people who are sitting here in this room. This is very easy task,” he said while speaking at the 9th Social Business Youth Summit at Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka. Representatives from 25 countries are taking part in the summit.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the chief adviser emphasized that a journey of thousands of miles begins with the first step and the question is how to improve in the second step. Highlighting the sacrifice of students and commoners in the July revolution to topple a fascist regime, he said over 1,000 young people sacrificed their lives and many of those who were injured lost their limbs in the movement with an aim to build a new Bangladesh.





Terming the July revolution a historical movement, Prof Yunus stated that the whole country has now become a museum and the nation is committed to making the dream of young people come true. He welcomed the representatives of 25 countries, who were participating in the 9th Social Business Youth Summit, to the new Bangladesh achieved with the sacrifice of the young people.

